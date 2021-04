LOS ANGELES (AP) — UCLA has signed Rutgers transfer Myles Johnson, who will be a senior in the fall when he enrolls in graduate school.

Johnson averaged 8.0 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.4 blocks starting 22 of 28 games for Rutgers last season, when the Scarlet Knights lost in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. He finished the season second in the Big Ten in blocks and sixth in rebounding.