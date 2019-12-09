UCLA routs Denver 81-62 behind Riley's career-high 21 points

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cody Riley had career-highs of 21 points and 11 rebounds, and UCLA led all the way in routing Denver 81-62 on Sunday in the Bruins' first game in a week.

Freshman Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 16 points for the Bruins (7-3) in the teams' first meeting since 1976. They improved to 11-1 all-time against Denver, having won the last five games in a row.

Riley scored eight of UCLA's first 10 points to open the second half, capped by a dunk off Tyger Campbell's miss. Riley later fouled out.

The Bruins raced to an 11-0 lead to start the game, including six by Riley. They shot 50% and scored 19 points off Denver's turnovers in the half.

The Pioneers twice closed within one before UCLA outscored them 17-7 to head into halftime leading 43-32. Jaquez hit two 3-pointers in the spurt and Riley added five points.

Denver never got a run together in the second half when they trailed by 21 points, allowing the Bruins to play stretches with their reserves. After making six 3-pointers in the first half, the Pioneers made just one by Ade Murkey in the second half.

Murkey scored 18 points to lead Denver (4-6).

BIG PICTURE

Denver: The Pioneers are in a rocky stretch, having lost four of their last six. They have just four games remaining before Summit League play begins at the end of the month.

UCLA: They head into a key stretch with upcoming games at Notre Dame and against No. 7 North Carolina in Las Vegas. They've already lost to then-No. 3 Michigan State in Hawaii, so the Bruins could use a signature win away from home to bolster their confidence before Pac-12 play begins early next month.

UP NEXT

Denver: Host New Mexico State on Tuesday as part of the Summit League/WAC Challenge.

UCLA: At Notre Dame next Saturday in the 50th all-time meeting between the teams. The Bruins won by three points last season in L.A.

