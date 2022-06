AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Ethan Gourson and Carson Yates hit home runs, catcher Darius Perry went 4-for-4 and UCLA steamrolled Southeastern Louisiana 16-2 in an elimination game of the Auburn Regional on Saturday.

UCLA (39-23) will play another elimination game on Sunday morning against the loser of Saturday's nightcap between No. 14 overall seed Auburn and Florida State.