UCLA 64, UC Riverside 43

Blount 0-5 4-4 4, Bryant 3-7 0-0 6, Atchley 3-10 0-1 7, Walters 2-7 0-0 5, Webster 1-8 0-0 3, Finau 4-7 0-0 10, Marshall 3-6 0-0 8, Tillery 0-2 0-0 0, Matarranz 0-0 0-0 0, Morse 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 16-52 4-5 43
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves
- Trumbull putting players in place to succeed