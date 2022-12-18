UC Santa Barbara 85, Portland St. 73

Kelly 4-7 3-5 11, Norris 2-4 8-10 12, Mitchell 10-17 5-7 25, Pierre-Louis 4-8 0-1 8, Sanni 2-8 2-2 7, Wishart 2-4 8-8 13, Anderson 3-6 0-0 7, Keat Tong 1-1 0-0 2, Belic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-55 26-33 85.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run