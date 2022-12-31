UC Santa Barbara 82, UC San Diego 61

Kosakowski 0-1 0-0 0, Nwaokorie 4-7 2-2 13, Tshimanga 6-9 6-10 18, R.Anderson 8-14 1-2 17, Roquemore 1-3 0-0 2, Vulikic 1-4 0-0 3, Patterson 3-9 0-0 8, McCormick 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-47 9-14 61.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run