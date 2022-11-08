UC Santa Barbara 75, San Francisco St. 59

Okeke 4-11 2-2 11, Roth 1-8 0-0 2, Flanagan 4-11 10-12 18, Gilat 1-2 0-0 2, Okwuokei 8-15 0-0 20, Oden 0-3 0-0 0, Bakke 2-4 0-0 4, Robinson 1-3 0-2 2, Ryan 0-0 0-0 0, Bellamy 0-2 0-0 0, Hadjighasemi 0-1 0-0 0, Uniacke 0-0 0-0 0, Yniguez 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 21-60 12-17 59.
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves
- Trumbull putting players in place to succeed