UC Santa Barbara 73, UC Irvine 65

Kelly 11-14 0-1 22, Norris 4-7 6-7 16, Mitchell 5-12 4-7 14, Sanni 2-6 0-0 5, Wishart 2-4 0-0 4, Anderson 4-8 0-0 10, Keat Tong 1-1 0-0 2, Kipruto 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-52 10-15 73.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run