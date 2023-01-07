UC Santa Barbara 62, Cal Poly 57

Kelly 5-8 0-0 10, Norris 5-7 4-4 16, Mitchell 4-9 7-8 15, Pierre-Louis 3-5 3-9 9, Sanni 2-3 1-2 6, Wishart 1-4 4-5 6, Keat Tong 0-0 0-0 0, Anderson 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 20-39 19-28 62.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run