UC Santa Barbara 61, Fresno St. 54

Moore 3-4 0-0 6, Baker 3-7 0-1 6, Hill 3-6 5-5 12, Yap 3-9 2-2 8, Holland 3-7 0-0 8, Colimerio 1-3 4-6 6, Whitaker 1-2 0-0 3, Campbell 2-3 1-3 5. Totals 19-41 12-17 54.
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves
- Trumbull putting players in place to succeed