UC San Diego 71, Cal Poly 64

Kosakowski 1-5 0-0 3, Nwaokorie 5-9 0-0 10, Anderson 11-20 3-3 26, Pope 9-17 5-5 26, Roquemore 1-5 0-0 2, Tshimanga 2-2 0-0 4, Vulikic 0-1 0-0 0, Patterson 0-1 0-0 0, DeGraaf 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-60 8-8 71.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run