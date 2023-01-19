UC Riverside 74, UC Davis 72

Olbrich 5-10 2-2 12, Owens 2-5 3-4 8, Cameron 7-14 3-3 19, Pullin 3-8 2-2 8, Tattersall 1-1 0-0 2, Hartwell 5-12 2-3 14, Salaridze 2-2 2-2 7, Turner 0-1 0-0 0, Martinez 2-4 0-0 4, Pickens 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-58 14-16 74.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run