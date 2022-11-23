UC Riverside 70, Wright St. 65

Olbrich 5-8 1-3 11, Owens 4-6 0-0 10, Cameron 6-11 2-2 18, Pullin 7-16 0-0 15, Tattersall 1-7 0-0 3, Hartwell 3-6 1-2 9, Martinez 1-4 0-0 2, Turner 0-1 0-0 0, Salaridze 1-1 0-1 2. Totals 28-60 4-8 70.
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves