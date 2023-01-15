UC Riverside 65, UC Santa Barbara 64

Olbrich 4-7 1-1 10, Owens 6-10 4-6 19, Cameron 4-10 0-0 9, J.Hartwell 5-10 4-4 16, Tattersall 1-2 0-0 2, Turner 2-4 0-0 6, Pickens 1-3 0-0 2, Martinez 0-1 1-2 1, Salaridze 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-47 10-13 65.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run