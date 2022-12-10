UC Irvine 83, South Dakota 71

Keeler 1-3 0-2 2, Tillis 1-2 1-2 3, Baker 6-8 1-1 16, Davis 4-14 6-6 17, Hohn 6-9 0-0 14, Crockrell 2-6 2-2 6, Ujadughele 2-4 1-1 5, Hutchison 0-1 1-3 1, Leuchten 3-3 2-4 8, Butler 1-2 0-0 3, Henry 0-1 0-0 0, Welling 1-1 0-0 2, Butkus 1-1 0-0 2, McBirney-Griffin 2-2 0-0 4, Chol 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-58 14-21 83.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run