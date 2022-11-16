Skip to main content
UC Irvine 79, Loyola Marymount 64

Leaupepe 4-8 2-4 10, Issanza 2-3 0-0 4, Ahrens 0-3 1-1 1, Anderson 4-13 4-4 14, Shelton 6-14 5-6 18, Graham 4-4 0-2 8, Merkviladze 0-2 0-1 0, Stephens 0-5 2-2 2, Lewis 3-3 1-2 7. Totals 23-55 15-22 64.

UC IRVINE (3-0)

Tillis 1-2 1-2 4, Leuchten 7-8 4-5 20, Baker 7-15 4-4 19, Crockrell 1-5 0-0 2, Davis 4-15 4-4 15, Keeler 1-1 0-1 2, Hohn 2-5 0-0 5, Ujadughele 1-1 0-2 2, Butler 2-4 0-1 4, Henry 2-4 2-2 6, Hutchison 0-1 0-1 0. Totals 28-61 15-22 79.

Halftime_UC Irvine 45-25. 3-Point Goals_Loyola Marymount 3-21 (Anderson 2-5, Shelton 1-4, Merkviladze 0-1, Ahrens 0-3, Leaupepe 0-3, Stephens 0-5), UC Irvine 8-20 (Davis 3-9, Leuchten 2-2, Tillis 1-1, Hohn 1-2, Baker 1-4, Henry 0-2). Fouled Out_Leaupepe, Keeler. Rebounds_Loyola Marymount 32 (Graham 9), UC Irvine 28 (Tillis 6). Assists_Loyola Marymount 11 (Leaupepe, Anderson 3), UC Irvine 15 (Crockrell 4). Total Fouls_Loyola Marymount 23, UC Irvine 20.

