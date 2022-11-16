UC Irvine 79, Loyola Marymount 64

Leaupepe 4-8 2-4 10, Issanza 2-3 0-0 4, Ahrens 0-3 1-1 1, Anderson 4-13 4-4 14, Shelton 6-14 5-6 18, Graham 4-4 0-2 8, Merkviladze 0-2 0-1 0, Stephens 0-5 2-2 2, Lewis 3-3 1-2 7. Totals 23-55 15-22 64.
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves