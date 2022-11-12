UC Irvine 69, No. 21 Oregon 56

Tillis 2-3 1-1 6, Leuchten 2-4 1-2 5, Baker 5-9 0-0 11, Crockrell 2-8 0-0 4, Davis 8-17 2-2 24, Keeler 0-2 1-2 1, Henry 2-8 0-0 5, Ujadughele 0-0 2-2 2, J.Butler 2-6 0-0 6, Hohn 1-7 0-0 3, Hutchison 1-1 0-1 2, McBirney-Griffin 0-0 0-0 0, Butkus 0-0 0-0 0, Chol 0-0 0-0 0, Welling 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-65 7-10 69.
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves
- Trumbull putting players in place to succeed