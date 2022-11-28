UC Davis 81, Boston U. 70, OT

Anigwe 4-8 2-7 10, Adebayo 3-6 4-7 10, Beasley 5-8 4-8 15, Johnson 6-11 14-18 27, Pepper 1-12 2-2 5, Milling 3-6 0-1 7, Rocak 1-2 4-6 6, Lose 0-2 1-2 1, DeBruhl 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 31-51 81.
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves