UC Davis 73, SE Missouri 71

Clark 3-10 0-0 8, N.Johnson 2-3 0-0 4, Branson 4-8 4-4 12, Harris 4-11 7-10 16, Russell 5-14 5-5 16, Barnes 1-4 0-0 2, Larson 4-6 0-2 11, Smart 1-3 0-0 2, Mitchell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-59 16-21 71.
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves