UAlbany pauses both basketball programs

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The University at Albany men’s and women’s basketball programs on Thursday temporarily paused team activities due to presumptive positive COVID-19 tests among Tier 1 individuals associated with both programs.

Tier 1 includes coaches, athletes, team managers, athletic trainers, and support staff. They are tested three times a week in accordance with NCAA protocols.

The school says further testing and contact tracing are being conducted to determine the length of the pause and whether any additional measures are necessary.