UAB heads to C-USA title game after 26-21 win at North Texas

DENTON, Texas (AP) — TD Marshall returned an interception 76 yards for a third-quarter touchdown that lifted UAB to a 26-21 win on Saturday that cemented a second straight Conference USA West Division title for the Blazers.

UAB came into the game needing a win and have Florida Atlantic beat Southern Mississippi to claim the title. FAU won their game, 34-17. The Blazers now face the Owls December 7 in Boca Raton, Florida for the C-USA title.

Mason Fine threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Jaelon Darden to cap a nine-play, 75-yard drive that put the Mean Green in front, 21-20 with 6:24 left.

After forcing a UAB three-and-out, a Mean Green drive stalled at the UAB 29. On fourth-and-1, the Blazers’ defense pressured Fine into a full retreat and a forced pass that was picked off by Marshall at the 24-yard line. Marshall threaded his way to the sideline and raced for a 76-yard touchdown that put UAB in front, 26-21 lead.

Spencer Brown carried 19 times for 111 yards and a touchdown for UAB (9-3, 6-2).

Fine finished 22 of 34 for 268 yards passing for North Texas but was picked off twice.