Trumbull United’s U12 Girls Premier Wildcats capped off a successful fall season with a 2-0 win over FSA of Farmington.

The Wildcats finish the season with a 15-2-2 record, going undefeated in their inaugural season in the first division of the Connecticut Club Soccer League (CCSL). The Wildcats and Chelsea Piers 2008 were co-champions.

Nine Wildcats scored a total of 55 goals this season, providing a balanced offensive attack. A strong defense and stellar goaltending allowed only 19 goals in 19 games.

As the No. 6 ranked U12 girls’ team in Connecticut, the Wildcats took home the Bernie Ward Tournament Championship going 3-1. The tournament win was highlighted by beating Connecticut’s No. 5 ranked CFC City 2008, 6-1, and the No. 7 ranked CFC Valley 2008, 2-1, in the final game.

The Wildcats also found success over Columbus Day weekend finishing 3-1 as runners-up in the CT Rush Tournament, highlighted by a hard-fought 2-1 win over the No. 2 ranked Rhode Island GPS South 2008.

  The Trumbull United U12 Girl's Premier Wildcats include coach Jamie Jorge and players: Brooke Barnett, Mila Biasuz, Delian Fruin, Eliza Harry, Julia Kantor-Register, Natalie Kehley, Mia Lafaille, Natalia Latorre, Kate Mumbach, Alex Riehl, Isa Rivera, Jane Shannon and McKenzie Vano.

    The Trumbull United U12 Girl’s Premier Wildcats include coach Jamie Jorge and players: Brooke Barnett, Mila Biasuz, Delian Fruin, Eliza Harry, Julia Kantor-Register, Natalie Kehley, Mia Lafaille, Natalia Latorre, Kate Mumbach, Alex Riehl, Isa Rivera, Jane Shannon and McKenzie Vano.

    Photo: Contributed Photo / Trumbull United Soccer Club
Photo: Contributed Photo / Trumbull United Soccer Club
Photo: Contributed Photo / Trumbull United Soccer Club