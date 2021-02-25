Tyus Jones, defense lead Grizzlies past Clippers, 122-94 CLAY BAILEY, Associated Press Feb. 25, 2021 Updated: Feb. 25, 2021 10:37 p.m.
1 of8 Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks (24) greets teammates after scoring during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. Brandon Dill/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) handles the ball after a dunk in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. Brandon Dill/AP Show More Show Less
3 of8 Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks (24) handles the ball between Los Angeles Clippers forwards Kawhi Leonard (2) and Nicolas Batum (33) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. Brandon Dill/AP Show More Show Less
4 of8 Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George (13) shoots against Memphis Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas (17) and guard Ja Morant (12)in the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. Brandon Dill/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) dunks the ball against Memphis Grizzlies center Xavier Tillman (2) as guard Dillon Brooks (24) looks on in the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. Brandon Dill/AP Show More Show Less
6 of8 Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) jumps to shoot against Memphis Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson (1) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. Brandon Dill/AP Show More Show Less
7 of8 Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) handles the ball against Memphis Grizzlies guard Grayson Allen (3) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. Brandon Dill/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8 Memphis Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson (1) and guard Dillon Brooks (24) celebrate during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. Brandon Dill/AP Show More Show Less
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Tyus Jones scored a career-high 20 points, the Memphis defense held Kawhi Leonard and Paul George to sub-standard nights and the Grizzlies beat the Los Angeles Clippers 122-94 on Thursday night.
Dillon Brooks added 19 points for Memphis, and Jonas Valanciunas and Ja Morant had 16 each, with Valanciunas adding 15 rebounds. Jones was 9 of 11 from the floor, including 2 of 3 from outside the arc.