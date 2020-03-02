Tyler Adams signs new contract until 2025

American midfielder Tyler Adams has been given a two-year contract extension until 2025 by the Bundesliga's RB Leipzig.

Adams joined Leipzig in January 2019 from another club owner by the Red Bull organization, the New York Red Bulls of Major League Soccer. His initial contract was to expire in 2023, and Leipzig announced his new deal Sunday,

Adams, who turned 21 on Feb. 14, became a regular with Leipzig during the second half of the 2018-19 season but injured a groin in the German Cup final loss to Bayern Munich on May 25 and did not return until Dec. 21.

He played five matches through Feb. 9, then injured his left calf in training three days later.

