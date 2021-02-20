Ty Gibbs stuns grandfather, wins in first career NASCAR race JENNA FRYER, AP Auto Racing Writer Feb. 20, 2021 Updated: Feb. 20, 2021 9:22 p.m.
1 of10 Ty Gibbs celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series road course auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. John Raoux/AP Show More Show Less
2 of10 Ty Gibbs (54) celebrates with a burnout in front of the grandstands after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series road course auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. John Raoux/AP Show More Show Less
3 of10 Ty Gibbs celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series road course auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. John Raoux/AP Show More Show Less
4 of10 Ty Gibbs (54) crosses the finish line to win the NASCAR Xfinity Series road course auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. John Raoux/AP Show More Show Less
5 of10 A J Allmendinger (16) and Austin Cindric (22) crash during the NASCAR Xfinity Series road course auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Allmendinger was leading the race at the time. Terry Renna/AP Show More Show Less
6 of10 Austin Cindric (22) drives through a turn with damage to his front fender after he was involved in a crash during the NASCAR Xfinity Series road course auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. John Raoux/AP Show More Show Less
7 of10 A J Allmendinger (16) heads through the infield after he was involved in a crash during the NASCAR Xfinity Series road course auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. John Raoux/AP Show More Show Less
8 of10 Brett Moffitt (02) and Austin Cindric (22) lead the field to start the NASCAR Xfinity Series road course auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. John Raoux/AP Show More Show Less
9 of10 Ty Gibbs makes a pit stop during during the NASCAR Xfinity Series road course auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Gibbs went on to win the race. Terry Renna/AP Show More Show Less
10 of10 Austin Cindric makes a pit stop during the NASCAR Xfinity Series road course auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Terry Renna/AP Show More Show Less
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Joe Gibbs celebrated his first NASCAR victory as a grandfather, watching from the pits as 18-year-old Ty Gibbs won his Xfinity Series debut Saturday on the road course at Daytona International Speedway.
It was the very first NASCAR national series race for Ty Gibbs, who jumped two steps from ARCA to Xfinity for his debut. He plowed through the field on the last two restarts to beat Xfinity Series champion Austin Cindric in double overtime.