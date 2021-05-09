Two Tokyo Olympics: Inside and outside the National Stadium STEPHEN WADE and YURI KAGEYAMA, Associated Press May 9, 2021 Updated: May 9, 2021 7:10 a.m.
1 of12 Sebastian Coe, president of World Athletics, listens to a reporter's question during a press conference as Coe visited an athletics test event for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Games at National Stadium in Tokyo, Sunday, May 9, 2021. Shuji Kajiyama/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Japanese woman athletes compete during their 100 meter race at an athletics test event for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Games at National Stadium in Tokyo, Sunday, May 9, 2021. Shuji Kajiyama/AP Show More Show Less
3 of12 Japanese athletes compete during the women's 800 meter race at an athletics test event for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Games at National Stadium in Tokyo, Sunday, May 9, 2021. Shuji Kajiyama/AP Show More Show Less
4 of12 People against the Tokyo 2020 Olympics set to open in July, protest around Tokyo's National Stadium during an anti-Olympics demonstration Sunday, May 9, 2021. Eugene Hoshiko/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 People against the Tokyo 2020 Olympics set to open in July, protest around Tokyo's National Stadium during the anti-Olympics demonstration Sunday, May 9, 2021. The banner in the background reads: "Oppose Tokyo Olympics." Eugene Hoshiko/AP Show More Show Less
6 of12 People against the Tokyo 2020 Olympics set to open in July, protest around Tokyo's National Stadium during the anti-Olympics demonstration Sunday, May 9, 2021. Eugene Hoshiko/AP Show More Show Less
7 of12 A participant against the Tokyo 2020 Olympics set to open in July, prepares banners to protest around Tokyo's National Stadium during an anti-Olympics demonstration Sunday, May 9, 2021 Eugene Hoshiko/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 People against the Tokyo 2020 Olympics set to open in July, march to protest around Tokyo's National Stadium during an anti-Olympics demonstration Sunday, May 9, 2021. Eugene Hoshiko/AP Show More Show Less
9 of12 A general view of National Stadium during an athletics test event for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Games in Tokyo, Sunday, May 9, 2021. Shuji Kajiyama/AP Show More Show Less
10 of12 Japanese Daichi Nakamura performs a shot put at an athletics test event for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Games at National Stadium in Tokyo, Sunday, May 9, 2021. Shuji Kajiyama/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 An official wearing a face mask uses a starter pistol to signal the start a women's 100 meter heat at an athletics test event for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Games at National Stadium in Tokyo, Sunday, May 9, 2021. The competition entitled: "Ready Steady Tokyo - Athletics." Shuji Kajiyama/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12 Officials, wearing face masks, look at a shot put by a Japanese competitor during an athletics test event for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Games at National Stadium in Tokyo, Sunday, May 9, 2021. Shuji Kajiyama/AP Show More Show Less
TOKYO (AP) — Seated inside Tokyo's new $1.4 billion National Stadium, Sebastian Coe again tried to reassure athletes and skeptical residents of Japan that the postponed Olympics will be safe when they open in just under 11 weeks.
An IOC member and two-time Olympic gold medalist, Coe heads track and field's world governing body World Athletics, which ran a test event on Sunday with 420 athletes — only nine of whom entered from outside Japan to compete.
