Twins tee off on Cortes, top Yanks 8-1 to end NY streak at 7

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Byron Buxton and Ryan Jeffers each hit home runs in the fifth inning off Nestor Cortes to send the New York left-hander to an early exit, and the Minnesota Twins cruised to an 8-1 victory Wednesday that stopped the Yankees' seven-game winning streak.
Cortes allowed season highs in hits (seven) and runs (four) in 4 2/3 innings, his shortest appearance of the year that knocked him out of the major league ERA lead. This was the first time in 20 starts that he allowed more than three runs, falling one short of the longest such streak in team history.