  • Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly gestures as he speaks, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, during a news conference in Miami. Mattingly will be back with the Marlins in 2020. His contract extension announced Friday is for two years, plus a mutual option for a third year in 2022. Photo: Wilfredo Lee, AP / Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
    Photo: Wilfredo Lee, AP
Photo: Wilfredo Lee, AP
MIAMI (AP) — Trea Turner hit two solo homers, and the Washington Nationals beat the Miami Marlins 6-4 on Friday night.

Washington had dropped four of six. It began the day with a one-game lead over Milwaukee for the top spot in the NL wild-card standings.

The Marlins became the third team to lose 100 games this season, joining the Baltimore Orioles and Detroit Tigers. Miami also had 100-loss seasons in 1998 and 2013.

Before the game, the Marlins announced manager Don Mattingly had agreed to a two-year contract extension. Mattingly was in the final year of a four-year contract.

The Nationals grabbed the lead for good on Asdrúbal Cabrera's three-run homer off Robert Dugger (0-3) in the fourth inning.