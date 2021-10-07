Tune rallies Houston past Tulane 40-22, throws for 3 TDs

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Clayton Tune passed for 288 yards and three touchdowns, including a go-ahead score late in the third quarter to Jeremy Singleton as Houston rallied past Tulane 40-22 on Thursday night.

Tune threw a pair of first-quarter touchdown passes of 11 yards to Christian Trahan and 17 to Singleton to spot the Cougars (5-1, 3-0 American Athletic Conference) to a 14-0 lead.