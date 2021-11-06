Tune passes for 385 yards, No. 20 Houston tops USF 54-42 MARK DIDTLER, Associated Press Nov. 6, 2021
1 of7 Houston's quarterback Clayton Tune throws a pass against South Florida during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Scott Audette/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 CORRECTS TO BRIAN BATTIE, INSTEAD OF K'WAN POWELL - South Florida running back Brian Battie (21) heads to the end zone for a touchdown against Houston during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Scott Audette/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 Houston defensive lineman Atlias Bell reacts to a safety against South Florida during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Scott Audette/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 Houston wide receiver Jake Herslow, right, pulls in a touchdown pass in front of South Florida's Mekhi LaPointe, center during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Scott Audette/AP Show More Show Less
5 of7 South Florida quarterback Timmy McClain scrambles while being pursued by Houston's Deontay Anderson during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Scott Audette/AP Show More Show Less
6 of7 Houston place-kicker Bubba Baxa (41) chases South Florida's Brian Battie, who returns a kickoff for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Scott Audette/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7 South Florida defensive tackle Blake Green tackles Houston's Alton McCaskill during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Scott Audette/AP Show More Show Less
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Clayton Tune was 21 of 26 for 385 yards and three touchdowns, Ta’Zhawn Henry had a 97-yard TD run and No. 20 Houston held off an upset bid by South Florida in a 54-42 victory Saturday night.
Henry had 130 yards on 10 carries, and Alton McCaskill picked up 125 yards on 22 attempts. Nathaniel Dell made eight catches for 164 yards and a score.