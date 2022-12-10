Tulane 88, Buffalo 63

Adams 3-9 1-2 8, Smith 2-6 0-0 4, Foster 1-4 2-2 4, C.Jones 1-9 1-2 4, Powell 4-13 3-4 11, Hardnett 2-5 8-10 13, Jack 2-6 2-2 6, Blocker 2-4 1-1 6, Ceaser 1-4 3-5 5, K.Jones 1-1 0-0 2, Williamson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-61 21-28 63.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run