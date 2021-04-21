Skip to main content
Sports

Tuesday's Scores

The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Camas 87, Kelso 61

Mercer Island 60, Newport-Bellevue 53

Skyview 67, Mountain View 41

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Todd Beamer vs. Auburn Mountainview, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Camas 71, Kelso 46

Eastlake 39, Lake Washington 38

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

