Sports

Tuesday's Scores

The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Chiawana 24, Richland 6

Dayton/Waitsburg 40, White Swan 12

Kamiakin 20, Kennewick 19

Pasco 19, Southridge 3

River View 28, Granger 6

Tri-Cities Prep 41, Highland 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Walla Walla vs. Hanford, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

