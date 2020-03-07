Tuesday bowling’s Team 14 leads Team 10 by a point

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Tuesday Bowling on March 3 took place at the Nutmeg Lanes in Fairfield.

Team 14 (Paul Schuerlein, Greg Babash, Ernie Santo, Carl Bluestein) moved into first place with a one-point lead over Team 10 (Ronald Rubano, Alan Careddu, Bob Oleyar, Mike Bartolotta).

John Verdeschi rolled the scratch single game of 268 and the single game with handicap of 292.

Jay Tyler rolled the three-game series scratch of 663 and the three-game with handicap of 786.

Ray Boratko is the high individual match point leader with 93 points.

The league’s individual high average is Manny Cabral at 196.82.

John Verdeschi is at 194.76 and Angelo Cordone is at 193.62.

Team 14 (Paul Schuerlein, Greg Babash, Ernie Santo, Carl Bluestein) rolled a new season-high scratch series of 2339.