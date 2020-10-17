Tuesday bowling roundup

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Tuesday Bowling competed at the Nutmeg Lanes in Fairfield on Oct. 13.

Team 4 (Mark Ryan, Ray Kosc, Andy Deyulio, George Chiodo) took a 2-point lead on Team 5 (Jim Rainey, Beecher Taylor, Ray Boratko, Robert Winston).

Manny Cabral rolled the high scratch single game of 241.

Andy Deyulo had the high three-game series of 633, the high single with handicap with 268, and the series with handicap of 738.

Ray Boratko continues as the high individual match point leader with 24 points.

Manny Cabral is the high individual average leader with 200.67.

Angelo Cordone is second at 200.27 and Bob Beck is at 198.80.