Tuesday bowling results

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Tuesday Bowling on Jan. 14 took place at the Nutmeg Lanes in Fairfield.

Team 7 (Peter Pappas, Rick Frank, Ron Vitale, Ken Kanyuck) remained in first place by a two-point over Team 1 (Tim Mahony, Jim Menge, Bob Chasse, John Verdeschi) and Team 3 (Lou Rybar, Ralph Keese, Drew Kennedy, Art Pranger).

Greg Babash rolled the scratch single game of 244 and the single game with handicap of 281 with Alan Careddu.

Mike Bartolotta rolled the three-game series scratch of 651 and the three-game with handicap of 744.

Drew Kennedy is now the High Individual Match Point leader with 69 points.

The League’s Individual High Average is Manny Cabral at 196.04.

John Verdeschi is at 194.98 and Angelo Cordone is at 194.33.