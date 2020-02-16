Tuesday bowling race tightens up

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Tuesday Bowling on Feb. 11 took place at the Nutmeg Lanes in Fairfield.

Team 14 (Paul Schuerlein, Greg Babash, Ernie Santo, Carl Bluestein) had its first-place lead cut to two points over Team 10 (Ronald Rubano, Alan Careddu, Bob Oleyar, Mike Bartolotta).

Manny Cabral rolled the scratch single game of 258.

Robert Winston rolled the three-game series scratch of 632 and the single game with handicap of 289.

Richard Knopf had the three-game with handicap of 738.

Drew Kennedy is the high individual match point leader with 86 points.

The league’s individual high average is Manny Cabral at 196.20. John Verdeschi is at 194.10 and Angelo Cordone is at 193.62