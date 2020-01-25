Tuesday bowlers Chris Barrett and Manny Cabral excel

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Tuesday Bowling on Jan. 21, took place at the Nutmeg Lanes in Fairfield.

Team 7 (Peter Pappas, Rick Frank, Ron Vitale, Ken Kanyuck) and Team 3 (Lou Rybar, Ralph Keese, Drew Kennedy, Art Pranger) are tied for first place with 65 points.

Chris Barrett and Manny Cabral rolled the scratch single game of 246. Manny also rolled the three-game series scratch of 635. Chris had the single game with handicap of 281 and the three-game with handicap of 729.

Drew Kennedy is the high individual match point leader with 75 points.

The league’s individual high average is Manny Cabral at 196.82. John Verdeschi is at 194.50 and Angelo Cordone is at 193.04.