Tuesday Bowling League

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Tuesday Bowling met at the Nutmeg Lanes in Fairfield on Nov. 26. In first place is Team 9 (Hugh Norton, Dick Stein, Hank Giannini, Bob Fleming) with a one-point lead over Team 12 (Ed Monroe, Dave Martini, Ivo Pozezanac, George Chiodo).

The high scratch single game of 245 was rolled by Gerry Cordone, as was the high three-game series of 648 and the Series with Handicap of 771.

Ken Kanyuck had the high single game with handicap of 297.

Ray Boratko and Manny Cabral are the High Individual Match Point leaders with 44 points.