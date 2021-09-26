Tucker's NFL-record FG lifts Ravens to 19-17 win over Lions

DETROIT (AP) — Justin Tucker set an NFL record with a 66-yard field goal, bouncing it through off the crossbar as time expired to lift the Baltimore Ravens to a 19-17 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

The kick topped the 64-yard field goal Matt Prater made for Denver against San Francisco on Dec. 8, 2013.

Lamar Jackson threw a 36-yard pass to Sammy Watkins on fourth-and-19 to get the Ravens across midfield with 7 seconds left. The superstar quarterback spiked the ball and threw it away on the next two snaps. Then Tucker — who made a 61-yard kick to beat the Lions in Baltimore's previous visit to Detroit eight years ago — came out and made the record-breaking attempt.

Baltimore (2-1) went into the fourth quarter with a 16-7 lead and ended up trailing in the final minute.

Ryan Santoso made a go-ahead, 35-yard field goal with 1:04 left, giving coach Dan Campbell an opportunity to win his first game with the Lions (0-3). Santoso was promoted from Detroit’s practice squad on Saturday after kicker Austin Seibert went on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Jackson was 16 of 31 for a season-high 287 yards with a touchdown and an interception. His teammates dropped at least four passes that could have potentially turned the closely contested game into a rout.

Mark Andrews had five receptions for 109 yards for the Ravens, who have won 11 straight games against NFC opponents.

Detroit’s Jared Goff was 22 of 30 for 217 yards and D’Andre Swift had 107 yards of offense and a score.

Early in the second quarter of the scoreless game, the teams had combined for just six first downs with six punts and six penalties.

Jackson perfectly placed two passes on one drive that should have been touchdowns, but Watkins and Marquise Brown failed to catch the football. Brown also dropped two passes on a single possession late in the first half, forcing Baltimore to punt.

The Ravens often had to settle for field goals, and they're fortunate to have one of the best handling that job for them.

Tucker, who was wide right a 49-yard field goal in the first quarter, made a 39-yard kick with 10:05 left in the first half to put them ahead 3-0. Tucker made two field goals in the third.

The Lions, as they did in a season-opening loss to San Francisco, came back to give themselves a chance to win and came up short again.

Swift ran for a touchdown in the third quarter. Jamaal Williams scored on the ground in the fourth, on a TD that was granted by a replay overturn, to pull Detroit within two points.

Jackson gave the Lions the ball back late in the fourth, throwing a pass up for grabs on third-and-10 from midfield that was intercepted by Amani Oruwariye at the Detroit 21.

Goff led a nine-play, 62-yard drive that took 4:21 off the clock to set up the go-ahead field goal.

The Lions, though, left Jackson with too much time to direct a game-winning drive.

INJURIES

Ravens: Rookie LB Daelin Hayes (ankle) and S DeShon Elliott (quadriceps) were hurt during the game. That was another blow for a unit that started the game without DE Derek Wolfe (back, hip injuries) and with LBs Jaylon Ferguson and Justin Houston and DL Brandon Williams and Justin Madubuike going on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday.

Lions: LB Trey Flowers (shoulder, knee) was inactive.

UP NEXT

Ravens: Play at Denver next Sunday.

Lions: Play at Chicago next Sunday.

