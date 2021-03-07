Tuch, Fleury lead Golden Knights past Sharks 4-0 JOSH DUBOW, AP Sports Writer March 7, 2021 Updated: March 7, 2021 1:08 a.m.
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Alex Tuch scored twice and Marc-Andre Fleury earned his NHL-leading fourth shutout in his return from a rare night off to help the Vegas Golden Knights beat the San Jose Sharks 4-0 on Saturday.
Mark Stone and Reilly Smith also scored. Tuch and Fleury did the rest of the damage as the Golden Knights swept the back-to-back in San Jose and extended their winning streak to six games. Fleury made 24 saves for his 65th career shutout.