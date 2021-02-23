Tuch, Fleury help Knights cruise to 3-0 win over Avalanche PAT GRAHAM, AP Sports Writer Feb. 22, 2021 Updated: Feb. 23, 2021 12:07 a.m.
DENVER (AP) — Alex Tuch scored twice as part of Vegas' three-goal spree in the second period, Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 34 shots and the Golden Knights cruised to a 3-0 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Monday night.
Fleury earned his 64th career shutout in the finale of the four-game series, with the Knights and Avs each recording two wins. Jonathan Marchessault also scored for Vegas in the pivotal middle period.