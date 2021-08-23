Tsutsugo, Reynolds lead Pirates' rally past Diamondbacks 6-5 WES CROSBY, Associated Press Aug. 23, 2021 Updated: Aug. 23, 2021 11:52 p.m.
1 of6 Pittsburgh Pirates' Yoshi Tsutsugo (32) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Keith Srakocic/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Arizona Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly (18) greets David Peralta after Peralta scored from first on a bases-loaded single by Christian Walker in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Keith Srakocic/AP Show More Show Less
3 of6 Pittsburgh Pirates' Yoshi Tsutsugo, center is greeted by teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Keith Srakocic/AP Show More Show Less
4 of6 Arizona Diamondbacks' Humberto Mejia (62) is greeted by Carson Kelly after scoring on a hit by Ketel Martels in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Keith Srakocic/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Arizona Diamondbacks' Christian Walker (53) drives in three runs in front of Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Jacob Stallings, right, with a bases-loaded single in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Keith Srakocic/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6 Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Wil Crowe picks up dirt behind the mound after giving up a hit to Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Martels that drove in a run in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Keith Srakocic/AP Show More Show Less
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Yoshi Tsutsugo homered and Bryan Reynolds tripled in the seventh to help the Pittsburgh Pirates rally to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-5 on Monday night.
With the game tied in the eighth, Noé Ramirez (0-1) walked three straight to load the bases before Jake Faria came in to face Ke’Bryan Hayes with one out. Hayes sent a dribbler to short on the 10th pitch of the at-bat, scoring Kevin Newman.