The Trumbull wrestling team opened its season with a 69-12 win over Stamford.

The Eagles recorded six pins for coach Charlie Anderson.

Aaron Bouffard scored a win by fall in 5:04 of his 126-pound bout.

Trumbull captured the next five classes by pin.

Michael Scalise won in 3:49 at 132, Rich Reale at 145, Sam Lapham in 3:04 at 152, Aethan Munden in 1:55 at 195, and heavyweight David Duva in 1:26.

Anthony Vozzella scored a 12-8 decision at 120 pounds.

Trumbull 69, Stamford 12

106 Samantha Yap (Stamford) F Bisher Hiba 113 Justin Leung (Stamford) F Reid Peterson, 1:56 120 Anthony Vozzella (Trumbull) DEC Amwaz Patel, 12-8 126 Aaron Bouffard (Trumbull) F Finnian Boeger, 5:04 132 Michael Scalise (Trumbull) F Jaden Hollingsworth, 3:49 145 Rich Reale (Trumbull) F Bryan Marraquin 152 Sam Lapham (Trumbull) F Max Beldotti, 3:04 195 Aethan Munden (Trumbull) F Damian Puebla, 1:55 285 David Duva (Trumbull) F Malik Francois, 1:26