Trumbull wins, to host Norwalk in FCIACS

Trumbull defeated McMahon, 4-1, in its regular season finale on Monday.

Coach Sil Vitiello’s Eagles (10-2-4) are seeded second for the FCIAC playoffs and will host No. 7 Norwalk (7-3-6) on Thursday at a time to be determined.

Roberto Echenique had a pair of goals and Matt Bagley and Cameron Holmes one each against the Senators. Tiago Frazao had two assists and Bagley and Nick Grassi one apiece.

Eli Good had the goal on an assist from Owen Mendez for McMahon (6-5-5).

Grassi made six saves and McMahon’s Jose Hernandez had four.