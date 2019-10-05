Trumbull wins rematch with FCIAC finalist Westhill

Trumbull defeated Westhill, 3-1 (25-20, 20-25, 25-18, 26-24) in Friday’s rematch from last year’s FCIAC girls’ volleyball final.

Coach Nicole Trommelen’s Eagles were led by Ali Castro (37 assists, 11 digs and 5 aces), Bailey Cenatiempo (21 kills, 15 digs and 2 aces), Kay Zanvettor (13 digs) and Ashleigh Johnson (11 digs and 3 aces).

Westhill was led by Betsy Sachs (18 kills, 2 blocks and 13 digs), Sophia Thagouras (20 assists, 6 kills and 10 service points) and Vasilika Servos (28 assists, 13 service points and 7 digs).

Trumbull is 5-2 overall and 4-2 in the FCIAC.