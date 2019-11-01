Trumbull wins on PKs, headed to FCIAC semifinals

Justin Horvath had one of Trumbull's four PKs when the Eagles defeated Norwalk in the FCIAC quarterfinals.

Trumbull defeated Norwalk, 1-0 (4-2 penalty kicks), on Thursday in the FCIAC boys’ soccer quarterfinals.

Matt Bagley, Justin Horvath, Brendan Phelan and Ethan David made their penalties after a scoreless regulation at Sebastian Gangemi Field.

Nick Grassi had four saves.

Coach Silverio Vitiello’s Eagles improved to 11-2-4. Norwalk is 7-4-6.

The No. 2 seed Eagles will play No. 6 Staples (9-4-4) in Tuesday’s semifinals at 7 at Ludlowe.

The Wreckers knocked off No. 3 seed Danbury in their quarterfinal.