https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/article/Trumbull-wins-on-PKs-headed-to-FCIAC-semifinals-14786526.php
Trumbull wins on PKs, headed to FCIAC semifinals
Photo: David G. Whitham / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Trumbull defeated Norwalk, 1-0 (4-2 penalty kicks), on Thursday in the FCIAC boys’ soccer quarterfinals.
Matt Bagley, Justin Horvath, Brendan Phelan and Ethan David made their penalties after a scoreless regulation at Sebastian Gangemi Field.
Nick Grassi had four saves.
Coach Silverio Vitiello’s Eagles improved to 11-2-4. Norwalk is 7-4-6.
The No. 2 seed Eagles will play No. 6 Staples (9-4-4) in Tuesday’s semifinals at 7 at Ludlowe.
The Wreckers knocked off No. 3 seed Danbury in their quarterfinal.
View Comments