Trumbull volleyball tops Ridgefield in three sets

Trumbull defeated Ridgefield, 3-0, in an FCIAC girls’ volleyball match on Friday.

Coach Nicole Trommelen’s Eagles are now 2-1 on the season after the 25-18, 25-12, 25-15 decision over the Tigers.

Outside hitter junior Bailey Cenatiempo led the attack with 22 kills, two blocks, and 10 digs.

Junior setter Ali Castro controlled the offense with 32 assists, six digs and two aces.

Senior Maeve Hampford added four blocks while senior right-side hitter Natalie Onofreo had six kills and two aces.