Trumbull volleyball topples St. Joseph
The Trumbull girls’ volleyball team defeated the St. Joseph Cadets 3-0 on Wednesday.
Senior setter Ali Castro ran the offense with 36 assists. She added 5 digs and an ace.
Senior Bailey Cenatiempo and junior Ada Sadlier led the offense with 13 kills each.
Sadlier added 2 blocks and 5 aces while Cenatiempo had 13 digs and 4 aces.
Senior Stephanie Olah had 7 kills and 2 aces.
The Eagles will square off with Fairfield Ludlowe on Thursday.
