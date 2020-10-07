Trumbull volleyball topples St. Joseph

The Trumbull girls’ volleyball team defeated the St. Joseph Cadets 3-0 on Wednesday.

Senior setter Ali Castro ran the offense with 36 assists. She added 5 digs and an ace.

Senior Bailey Cenatiempo and junior Ada Sadlier led the offense with 13 kills each.

Sadlier added 2 blocks and 5 aces while Cenatiempo had 13 digs and 4 aces.

Senior Stephanie Olah had 7 kills and 2 aces.

The Eagles will square off with Fairfield Ludlowe on Thursday.