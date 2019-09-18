Trumbull volleyball tips Darien girls in five sets

Trumbull won a thrilling five-set victory over Darien in an FCIAC girls volleyball match on Wednesday.

Coach Nicole Trommelen’s Eagles posted their first victory of the season: 15-25, 25-15, 26-24, 12-25, 15-13.

Darien was led by Elaina Commisky (13 digs, 9 kills, 9 aces, 21 service points), Aerin Bowman (16 kills, 1 block and 1 dig) and Rachel Herget (40 assists, 6 service points, 1 ace and 1 block).

Trumbull was led by Bailey Cenatiempo (10 kills, 17 digs and 2 aces), Ali Castro (27 assists, 17 digs, and 4 aces) and Natalie Onofreo (8 kills, 4 blocks and 4 digs).

Trumbull is now 1-1 on the season (1-1 FCIAC).